Swan Hellenic Reveals Its First Chopra ‘Explore & Restore’ Cruises

Dwan Hellenic released details of its first “Explore & Restore” cruises, sailing throughout 2024.

According to a statement, the Explore & Restore voyages offer plenty of activities aboard and ashore including daily yoga and meditation sessions and breathwork, as well as self-discovery workshops and Ayurveda-inspired meals.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “These transformative cruises with Chopra are not only a fantastic new wellbeing retreat experience but are almost unique in allowing wellness aficionados to vacation contentedly with friends and family who have widely differing interests. They’re a wonderful expression of our commitment to deliver authentic experiences of discovery that continually advance and reinvent the Swan Hellenic tradition”.

The 2024 Explore & Restore voyages include: