Swan Hellenic Reveals Its First Chopra ‘Explore & Restore’ Cruises

SH Vega

Dwan Hellenic released details of its first “Explore & Restore” cruises, sailing throughout 2024.

According to a statement, the Explore & Restore voyages offer plenty of activities aboard and ashore including daily yoga and meditation sessions and breathwork, as well as self-discovery workshops and Ayurveda-inspired meals.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “These transformative cruises with Chopra are not only a fantastic new wellbeing retreat experience but are almost unique in allowing wellness aficionados to vacation contentedly with friends and family who have widely differing interests. They’re a wonderful expression of our commitment to deliver authentic experiences of discovery that continually advance and reinvent the Swan Hellenic tradition”.

The 2024 Explore & Restore voyages include:

  • “Holistic Escape,” departing Panama City on March 27, 2024, onboard the SH Diana, exploring Bahía Culebra, Amapala, Huatulco and Acapulco.
  • “Balancing Your Mind and Body, ” sailing from Nassau on May 10, 2024, and calling in Charleston on the way to New York. 
  • “Inner Connection,” sailing from New York on May 15, 2024, exploring Martha’s Vineyard (with yoga and lunch), Provincetown, Boston, Portland and Yarmouth.
  • “From Magna Graecia to Greece,” departing Palermo on August 28, 2024, visiting Lipari, Stromboli, Giardini Naxos, Crone, Otranto, Sarandë, Preveza, Itea and Piraeus, the port of Athens.
  • “Embracing Inner Spirit and Thriving,” departing from Philipsburg, Sint Maarten on October 16, 2024, visiting Saint Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Lucia, Mayreau, and Bridgetown, Barbados.
  • “Extraordinary South Africa,” sailing on November 6, 2024, with calls at Richards Bay, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Mossel Bay and Cape Town.

 

