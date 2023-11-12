Star Clippers Announces Early Access for Bookings on 2025 Sailings

Star Clippers is now accepting bookings on 2025 sailings, including itineraries in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Central America as well as Atlantic Ocean crossings, the company siad in a press release.

Guests booking select 2025 voyages by December 31, 2023, will get 10 percent off the cruise price as well as an onboard credit of $100 per person and a bottle of champagne in their cabin. In addition, past guests will receive an additional 3 percent discount.

The Star Clipper will spend the 2024-25 winter season sailing the coastlines of Costa Rica and Panama. These itineraries will take guests to Isla Tortuga, Costa Rica and Isla San Jose in the Pearl Islands. Travelers looking to experience Venice aboard in the summer of 2025 can book one of Star Flyer’s will 11-day sailings between Venice and Rome.

In 2025, the Star Flyer will take over the Grand Prix sailings, with two available itineraries: the May 17 sailing roundtrip out of Cannes and the May 24 sailing between Cannes and Rome which arrives in Monaco for the Grand Prix finals on May 25.

For guests looking for extended adventures, Star Clippers’ Grand Voyage itineraries sailing through the Eastern and Western Mediterranean are available on all three ships. These nine- to 20-night journeys take guests to explore the small towns and UNESCO heritage sites and sample the local cuisine. Travelers can also explore Greece on a range of available 14-night sailings aboard the Star Flyer, with visits to Skiathos and Skopelos.