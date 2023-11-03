Silversea Reveals OTIVM Wellness Program Aboard Silver Nova

After its launch on the Silver Dawn in 2022, the Otium wellness program has expanded to Silversea’s latest ship, the Silver Nova. The program will offer a greater variety of luxurious experiences and amenities aboard the new vessel, according to a press release.

The Otium program, which includes an Otium Spa with an indoor pool, will also offer enhanced in-suite experiences, bespoke bathroom amenities, and dedicated Otium Suites on the Silver Nova.

“Unique in the industry, Silversea’s Roman-inspired Otium wellness program speaks to our brand’s commitment to offering our guests some of the world’s most luxurious travel experiences,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea.

“Pampering guests with bespoke moments of indulgence, as part of a wellness journey that begins in the comfort of their suite and extends throughout the ship, Otium has evolved aboard Silver Nova, with a redesigned spa, new Otium amenities, an all-new in-suite experience, and more. Otium marks just one of many enhancements aboard Silver Nova, which pushes boundaries in ultra-luxury travel and represents the evolution of our fleet.”

The two Otium Suites are the ship’s most spacious accommodations at 1,324ft2 each. They offer 270-degree views from the inside, spacious balconies, a private whirlpool, two flat TV screens, luxury mattresses, and espresso machines. The Otium Suites guests will also receive a complimentary spa treatment for up to $399 per person, double.

The Otium experience first launched on Silver Dawn includes the sleeping experience, featuring fine linens and pillows; the bathing experience, which includes bespoke bath salts, a variety of culinary delicacies, and a curated playlist; the first balcony experience at sea; and the comfort food experience, the company said in a statement.

Guests on the Silver Nova can also enjoy the newly added shower experience, which offers a choice of three essential oils fragrances. The Silver Nova will also feature a new collection of ethically sourced refillable Otium bathroom amenities.

The Silver Nova’s Otium Spa, now situated at the ship’s bow, spans 3,638ft² and includes an indoor relaxation pool, a spa with eight treatment rooms, a relaxation area, a fitness center, and a beauty salon. Drawing inspiration from Ancient Roman baths, the spa features a large thermal area, an ancient-inspired indoor pool, a travertine and water fountain wall, and views from a floor-to-ceiling window.