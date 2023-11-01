Silversea Opens Sales for Winter 2025-26

Silversea has opened general sales for its new winter 2025-26 voyage collection, including over 150 new cruises to more than 200 destinations, the company said.

Sailing between September 2025 and April 2026, the new voyages include visits to rarely visited destinations, including nine maiden calls.

The winter season also features two grand voyages that allow guests to immerse themselves in Australia and the South Pacific at a deeper level.

“Broadening the most diverse and immersive destination offering in ultra-luxury cruise travel, we are pleased to open this exclusive pre-sale on over 150 new voyages for winter 2025-26,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea.

“We are continuing to innovate for our guests’ enjoyment. Complementing opportunities for deep travel to iconic destinations with new calls to remote shores, the varied range of experiences offered with our latest voyage collection is simply unmatched. Our well-traveled guests will find inspiration, self-enrichment, and memories that will last a lifetime as they journey to the ends of the earth in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort.”

Highlights of the 2025-26 collection include: