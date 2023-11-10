SES to Launch Fifth and Sixth Satellites

SES announced the launch of the O3b mPOWER 5th and 6th satellites this Sunday, November 12.

According to a statement, this will complete the six-satellite medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation necessary to provide global services. The start of services for SES’s O3b mPOWER is targeted for early Q2 2024.

Simon Maher, senior vice president of Cruise and Maritime at SES, said: “The successful O3b mPOWER launch of the fifth and sixth satellites is a major milestone for SES, and more importantly for the cruise industry. With O3b mPOWER high-performance low-latency connectivity services available as of Q2 2024, cruise operators around the world will be able to deliver an enhanced level of connectivity – both for passengers and crew. SES’s Cruise mPOWERED service will transform the cruise industry, providing flexible, reliable and steerable “follow-the-ship” beams. These beams will deliver low latency and guaranteed connectivity starting from 100 Mbps and scaling to 2.0 Gbps per ship, empowering a new era in connectivity experiences for passengers, crew and ships’ operational efficiencies.”

The scheduled launch time is 4:08 PM ET / 10:08 PM CET. The event on Sunday can be followed live here.