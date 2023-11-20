SeaDream Yacht Club Returns to Norway in 2026

SeaDream Yacht Club announced its return to Norway in 2026, doubling the number of sailings, according to a press release.

“The demand for 2025 surpassed our wildest imaginations. We are thrilled to return in 2026, with even more ways to experience the unparalleled beauty of Norway,” said Atle Brynestad, founder, owner and chairman of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“We have carefully hand-picked some of the most breathtaking, inspiring, and unique destinations in the Northern Hemisphere, and curated them to capture the essence of Norway. This is a perfect destination for small-ship experiences, and there is simply no better way to enjoy the true beauty of Norway than by yachting.”

Ranging from seven to 11 nights, the series of voyages will include close encounters with nature, sailing through fjords and overnight stays in locations such as Ålesund or Lofoten Islands.

“We have carefully hand-picked some of the most breathtaking, inspiring, and unique destinations in the Northern Hemisphere, and curated them to capture the essence of Norway. This is a perfect destination for small-ship experiences, and there is simply no better way to enjoy the true beauty of Norway than by yachting,” added Brynestad.

“This is our home ground, and we take great pride in inviting our guests to explore Norway with us. With our small-ship approach, we aim to lead by example in promoting a distinct, more sustainable alternative to mass tourism, that benefits both our guests and the destinations we visit”, said Brynestad, who was personally involved in crafting the itineraries.