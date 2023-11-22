Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Seabourn Expedition Ships Meet in Antarctica

Seabourn Ships in Antarctica

Seabourn celebrated a historical moment when the Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, the line’s two new purpose-built expedition ships, sailed together side by side for the first time on Wednesday.

The sister ships met at the entrance to Neko Harbor, surrounded by towering icescapes, to celebrate Seabourn Pursuit’s maiden season in Antarctica.

To commemorate the historic meeting, guests and team members gathered on the expansive bow of each ship, where caviar and champagne were served.

Seabourn Ships in Antarctica

“It was a very exciting day, and we could not think of a better way to commemorate our first trip to Antarctica than meeting up with our sister ship, Seabourn Venture,” said Stig Betten, captain of Seabourn Pursuit. “Many close friends and colleagues from each ship cheered and toasted to each other as we embarked on our expeditions to Antarctica, marking a new era in ultra-luxury expeditions.”

“It was an incredible ‘Seabourn Moment’ for our Seabourn Venture guests and crew as we welcomed Seabourn Pursuit to Antarctica for her first season,” said Jeroen Schuchmann, captain of Seabourn Venture.  “Seeing our two ships sail side by side at the start of our Antarctica season solidifies the fact that we at Seabourn are able to introduce so many more individuals to breathtaking, remote destinations that few will ever visit.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.