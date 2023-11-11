Saudi Tourism Authority Becomes ‘Global Travel Partner’ at WTM London

Saudi Tourism Authority announced a new partnership with RX Global to become the first-ever “Global Travel Partner” of the World Travel Market (WTM) tradeshow events, according to a press release.

The agreement was signed after the tradeshow in London. The two-year partnership, which will cover the global remit of the WTM brand (including WTM London, WTM Africa, WTM Latin America and Arabian Travel Market), was announced on November 8, 2023, at the closing day of World Travel Market London.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority said: “Saudi is the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination, outperforming every expectation and setting the pace globally. Thanks to Saudi’s tourism leadership, each year our presence at WTM London continues to grow, and we are welcoming more visitors than ever, well on track to reach our targets for 2030.

“This partnership will highlight Saudi’s progress at WTM London and inspire more visits to Saudi through a series of engaging promotional activities at WTM events. Trade shows form a key part of our strategy of engaging with international trade partners – making the WTM sponsorship a perfect partnership for growth.

“I look forward to meeting old friends and new partners from around the world across all the WTM shows in 2023, 2024 and beyond.”

Vasyl Zhygalo, WTM portfolio director said: “We’re pleased to welcome Saudi as the first-ever WTM Global Travel Partner, building on the successes of the partnership with WTM London in 2021 and 2022. Saudi has ambitious targets to grow its tourism sector and our shows offer an unparalleled opportunity for Saudi to share its diverse range of tourism offerings and investment opportunities with key trade buyers and media from around the world.”