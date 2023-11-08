Royal Caribbean Unveils Entertainment on Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International unveiled the entertainment onboard the upcoming Icon of the Seas set to launch in January 2024.

Vacationers onboard the Icon will be offered plenty of entertainment choices with full-scale shows across the cruise line’s four “stages” and more live music and comedy than ever before, according to a press release.

Guests on the Icon will be able to enjoy a wide range of productions and performances day and night, featuring over 75 performers in the spotlight at venues including the AquaDome, AquaTheater, Royal Theater, and the Absolute Zero ice arena.

In addition, 50 live musicians and comedians will entertain guests in venues across the ship, including the new Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues and Dueling Pianos, as well as Schooner Bar and the Point & Feather English pub.

“At the heart of so many of the memories made on Royal Caribbean vacations is a combination of live entertainment that’s unmatched in the vacation industry, and we’re taking it to the next level on Icon of the Seas,” said Nick Weir, senior vice president, entertainment, Royal Caribbean International. “If you’re a fan of full-scale productions on Broadway and the West End or live music and comedy in hot spots like Las Vegas, Icon has it all for every mood and style in one vacation – alongside never-before-seen twists only found on Royal Caribbean.”

Highlights of entertainment on the Icon of the Seas include: