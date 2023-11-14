Resorts World One Arrives in Nha Trang and Da Nang

Resorts World Cruises celebrated the arrival of the Resorts World One cruise ship in Nha Trang on Tuesday, November 14, marking the official start of the Vietnam sailings.

Departing from Hong Kong, the Resorts World One will sail the five-night Vietnam itinerary with a visit to the coastal cities of Nha Trang and Da Nang, known for their UNESCO sites rich in heritage, according to a press release.

“As the only cruise line to homeport year-round in Hong Kong, we are providing more itineraries with the inclusion of Nha Trang and Da Nang in Vietnam as a destination, complementing our current cruises to Sanya, Okinawa and also soon to the Philippines in 2024,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises. “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude towards the Vietnamese authorities for their support in making this deployment a reality, as we continue to work hand-in-hand to rejuvenate the cruise sector for the country and across the region”, added Mr. Michael Goh.

In Nha Trang, guests can explore the beaches with crystal-clear waters and visit the nearby islands: Monkey Island, Hòn Mun Island and Yến Island. Travelers will also have an opportunity to visit the Long Son pagoda with its towering 78-foot-tall Buddha statue.

In Da Nang, travelers can visit the popular beaches, including Pham Van Dong Beach and Non Nuoc Beach. Guests can look forward to a range of experiences such as a chance to hike up the Marble Mountains with hidden shrines and explore Da Nang’s landmarks such as the 666 meters Dragon Bridge, the Cham Museum, the Linh Ung Pagoda and more.

In addition to the five-night Vietnam itinerary, the Resorts World One also offers a five-night Naha – Miyakojima cruise and will start operating the five-night Boracay-Manila in January 2024.