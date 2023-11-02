Resorts World Bimini to Welcome 1 Million Passengers

Resorts World Bimini will be celebrating a milestone reaching a total of one million cruise passenger arrivals by the end of November.

The ship that made the most calls to the island so far this year is Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady.

The port has also welcomed multiple maiden calls including Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima and TUI Cruises’ Marella Discover.

The new Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port opened in the summer of 2021, enabling larger ships, including the Oasis Class vessels, to dock at the port for the first time.

In addition to adapting the port for welcoming larger ships, travelers arriving in Bimini now have access to various amenities as soon as they step off a ship. These include a beach club, a range of wine and dining options such as the Lobby Bar, as well as spa facilities for relaxation. The Hilton at Resorts World Bimini is within a 10-minute walking distance.