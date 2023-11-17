Regent Announces Its Largest Gift Card Incentive

Regent Seven Seas Cruises launched its largest gift card incentive for its North American travel advisors, according to a press release.

From November 13 to December 15, 2023, travel advisors will receive a $1,000 gift card for every newly deposited 2024 booking. In addition, thanks to the cruise line’s ongoing partnership with Fabergé, one lucky travel advisor will win a Fabergé pendant worth nearly $10,000.

“We are incredibly excited to launch these two rich incentives for our Travel Advisors, celebrating the arrival of the highly anticipated Seven Seas Grandeur, which will be welcoming guests on its maiden voyage on November 18, 2023,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our Travel Advisors are a valuable part of our business, and we want to reward their unwavering support in as many ways as possible.”

Shawn Tubman, senior vice president of sales for Regent Seven Seas Cruises added: “The opportunity to receive thousands of dollars in gift cards and have the chance to win a fabulous Fabergé creation – the ultimate keepsake that represents Seven Seas Grandeur’s Heritage of Perfection – are further examples of us truly investing in our Travel Advisors and supporting their growth as part of our new Travel Partner program, Regent Elevate.”

All 2024 cruises are eligible for the incentives. For a chance to win a Fabergé pendant or a $1,000 gift card for each newly deposited 2024 booking made between November 13 and December 15, 2023, travel advisors are required to register their booking at the cruise line’s website.