Regal Princess Heads to the Port of Galveston

The Regal Princess is already on its way to the Port of Galveston. After a summer program in Europe, the Princess Cruises vessel returned to North America, kicking off a repositioning voyage to its new homeport on Oct. 24.

The 12-night itinerary – which started in Fort Lauderdale – features port calls in the Caribbean including stops in Curaçao, Aruba, Mexico, the British Virgin Islands, and Antigua.

Before arriving in Galveston on Nov. 5, the 3,600-guest ship is set to visit Willemstad, Oranjestad, Cozumel, Tortola and St. John’s.

Once at its new homeport, the Regal Princess kicks off a winter program that includes a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from Texas every Sunday, the vessel is scheduled to visit destinations in Mexico and Honduras, including Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán.

The program also features two special ten-night cruises over the holiday season, which sail to additional destinations in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, such as Montego Bay and George Town.

Extending through late March, the season ends with a repositioning cruise back to Florida. The 12-night cruise precedes a transatlantic crossing to Europe ahead of a summer program in the United Kingdom and the British Islands.

The Regal Princess is then scheduled to return to the Caribbean for the 2024-25 winter season, offering a new series of cruises departing from Galveston.

The program includes more variety in itineraries, featuring, for instance, eight-night voyages to Mexico, Belize and Honduras, and six-night cruises to Mexico and Belize.

Part of Princess Cruises’ six-ship Royal Class, the Regal Princess originally entered service in 2014. A sister to the Royal Princess, the 141,000-ton vessel was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

According to the company, the ship offers an evolution of its traditional experience, with features that include a 50 percent larger atrium and the SeaWalk, a top-deck glass-bottomed walkway extending more than 28 feet beyond the edge of the vessel.