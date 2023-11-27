Princess Starts Countdown to First Season from Port Canaveral

Princess Cruises will celebrate a special occasion one year from today as the Caribbean Princess prepares for its debut from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship set sail on November 27, 2024, sailing its maiden journey from Port Canaveral to Turks and Caicos on a four-day Thanksgiving cruise.

On sale now, the November 2024 through April 2025 season includes 20 departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, ranging from four to eight days, including:

A four-day Thanksgiving voyage to Turks and Caicos (Nov. 27, 2024);

Six-day Eastern Caribbean cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan (Dec. 9, 23, 2024; Jan. 6, 20, Feb. 3, 17, March 3, 17, 31, 2025);

Eight-day Eastern Caribbean cruises with St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk (Dec. 1, 29, 2024; Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, 2025);

Eight-day Western Caribbean voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan for Mahogany Bay (Dec. 15, 2024; Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 6, 2025).

“With Port Canaveral being introduced as a new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings.”

Guests can take advantage of inclusive packages such as Princess Plus and Princess Premier with savings of up to 65 percent when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.