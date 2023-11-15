Princess Launches 2025-26 Australia Program with Longest Ever Cruise

Princess Cruises unveiled its 2025-26 Australian summer program, including the longest-ever world cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia onboard the Crown Princess.

Offering roundtrip departures from Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, the 2026 114-night voyage will visit 48 destinations in 31 countries across six continents.

Guests will also visit two new world cruise ports – Alexandria in Egypt and Patmos in Greece. The world voyage also features overnight visits to New York, Lima and Quebec.

During the summer season, Princess’ ships will offer 75 unique itineraries and 120 departures, with sailings ranging from two to 37 days, the company said in a press release.

Sailings available from seven ports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.

Discovery Princess will make its Sydney debut on December 6, 2025, coming nearly 50 years after Princess Cruises first started cruising local waters.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, UK & Europe Stuart Allison said: “Cruising has come a long way in half a century, and we’re delighted to now be bringing a ship of the caliber of Discovery Princess to Australia as part of a fantastic line-up of summer cruising.”

The Grand Princess will be based in Brisbane and will carry a record number of Princess guests from the city on 14 roundtrip cruises to destinations including Tasmania, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

Highlights of the program include: