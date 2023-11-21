Princess Cruises Announces Festive Experiences

Princess Cruises announced festive experiences onboard its fleet, including new cocktails and menus as well as new holiday décor.

“Princess truly delivers a holiday spectacular, creating a warm atmosphere that feels like the perfect home away from home for our guests to simply relax and take in all of the distinctive moments of the season, without the stress of entertaining,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage, Princess Cruises. “From new specialty cocktails or warm cocoa to holiday favorite movies and even a tree lighting ceremony with falling snow, it’s easy to get into the holiday spirit at sea with Princess.”

Guests sailing on Princess’ holiday voyages can enjoy a special cocktail such as Autumn Elixir, Charm with Pecan and Pumpkin Spice Martini.

In addition, thanks to the cruise line’s new partnership with The Macklowe Whiskey, the premium spirit will be available on menus in time for holiday sailings.

Princess Cruises has also prepared a range of holiday festivities including:

Holiday Wishes Variety Show

Hannukah Services and Menorah Lighting

Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition

Lighting of the Lights Ceremony

Family Gingerbread House Making Competition, judged by the Executive Chef, Pastry Chef, Captain and Entertainment Director

Holiday Family Movie Nights, featuring “Elf,” “A Christmas Story” and “The Grinch”

Holiday Caroling in the Piazza

Santa’s Arrival and Gift Giving

Pajama Breakfast with Stanley

Twas the Night Before Christmas Reading for kids

Interdenominational Church Services, led by guest volunteers or onboard teammates

Princess’ 2023 holiday itineraries include: