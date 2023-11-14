Port Saint John Wraps 2023 Cruise Season with Strong Results

Port Saint John concluded its 2023 cruise season on November 7, recording strong results, according to a press release.

The six-month season saw 172,193 passengers and 71,824 crew members sail into the Port city on 74 ship calls, representing a 16.4 percent increase when compared to 2022.

During the 2023 cruise season, the port celebrated the largest single-ship day in its history with a record-breaking 5,931 passengers and 2,113 crew members visiting Saint John for the day. The season also saw nine ships making their inaugural visit to the Port as well as four overnight calls, seven triple ship days and nine double ship days.

“We’re delighted with the results of this cruise season. We’d like to thank the large, resilient network of suppliers, stakeholders, and many local businesses who help create a warm welcome for passengers visiting Saint John and the Bay of Fundy region,” said Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John. “We’re already excited about our 2024 season and continuing to share our outstanding destination, exceptional cruise facilities, and extraordinary experiences with the world.”

Craig Bell Estabrooks, president and CEO, added: “Delivering prosperity to our region is at the core of everything we do at Port Saint John and our thriving cruise sector is no exception. We’re proud of our team, partners, and the larger tourism ecosystem this season and every season who make the industry’s $68 million economic impact possible.”