Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Port Saint John Wraps 2023 Cruise Season with Strong Results

Ship call in Saint John

Port Saint John concluded its 2023 cruise season on November 7, recording strong results, according to a press release.

The six-month season saw 172,193 passengers and 71,824 crew members sail into the Port city on 74 ship calls, representing a 16.4 percent increase when compared to 2022.

During the 2023 cruise season, the port celebrated the largest single-ship day in its history with a record-breaking 5,931 passengers and 2,113 crew members visiting Saint John for the day. The season also saw nine ships making their inaugural visit to the Port as well as four overnight calls, seven triple ship days and nine double ship days.

“We’re delighted with the results of this cruise season. We’d like to thank the large, resilient network of suppliers, stakeholders, and many local businesses who help create a warm welcome for passengers visiting Saint John and the Bay of Fundy region,” said Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John. “We’re already excited about our 2024 season and continuing to share our outstanding destination, exceptional cruise facilities, and extraordinary experiences with the world.”

Craig Bell Estabrooks, president and CEO, added: “Delivering prosperity to our region is at the core of everything we do at Port Saint John and our thriving cruise sector is no exception. We’re proud of our team, partners, and the larger tourism ecosystem this season and every season who make the industry’s $68 million economic impact possible.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.