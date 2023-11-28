Port of Quebec Ends 2023 Cruise Season with 154,000 Passengers

The Port of Québec ended the 2023 cruise season with a total of 154,000 cruise passengers. The season, which ran from April 25 to November 5, was the longest in the Port’s history, according to a press release.

41 ships from 28 cruise lines, 11 of which made their maiden voyage, visited a total of 131 times this year.

“We are ecstatic with this 2023 international cruise season,” said Port of Québec CEO Mario Girard.

“Demand has exceeded our expectations since the post-pandemic resumption. This latest season’s growing numbers and the popularity of our destination confirm that the efforts devoted to developing the cruise industry responsibly and sustainably are paying off.”

In 2023, the Port of Québec facilitated 32 turnarounds. The recently opened Cruise Terminal 30 facilitates the Port’s effectiveness as homeport port, according to the press release.

Since 2014, the Port of Québec has imposed restrictions on passenger and cruise ship numbers in Québec City. Daily stopovers are capped at 15,000 passengers, and turnaround operations are limited to two, with an aim to prioritize both the citizens’ and cruise passengers’ experience, the port said in a press release.

“International cruises play an important role in promoting Québec City, transforming each visitor into an ambassador attesting to the magic and richness of our destination,” said Robert Mercure, general manager of Destination Québec cité. “They also allow us to extend our tourist clientele into the fall, and to generate additional overnight stays and benefits for the industry.”

As of January 2025, the Port of Québec will introduce winter cruises, starting with operations from Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot.