Port Everglades Welcomes Celebrity Ascent

On Wednesday, Port Everglades welcomed Celebrity Cruises’ newest Edge-Series ship Celebrity Ascent, which is one of six Celebrity homeported ships to sail from Port Everglades this season.

In a plaque-and-key ceremony onboard Celebrity Ascent, Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels presented a plaque to brothers and Co-Captains Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis and a special gift to Celebrity Cruises President Laura Hodges Bethge.

Port Everglades Deputy Director Glenn Wiltshire bestowed the co-captains and Hodges Bethge with challenge coins, which is a military tradition that symbolizes unit pride, camaraderie and excellence, according to a press release.

The port leaders were joined by Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, who presented a plaque to Co-Captains Kafetzis; Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman, who read a proclamation for Hodges Bethge; and representatives of the port’s law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Also in attendance to extend their well-wishes was Port Everglades Association Executive Director Lori Baer, International Longshoremen’s Association President Johnnie Dixon and Seafarers’ House Chaplain Father Sanford “Sandy” Sears.

The co-captains of the fourth ship in Celebrity's Edge Series also presented attendees with a token of appreciation.

The celebration of Celebrity Ascent’s debut will continue this week with a naming ceremony on Dec. 1 at her Port Everglades homeport presided by the ship’s godmothers Captain Sandy Yawn, from Bravo TV’s Below Deck, and her sister Michelle Dunham, founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism.