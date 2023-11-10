Port Canaveral Breaks Record with 6.8 Million Cruise Passengers in 2023

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, delivered the annual State of Port address on November 8 at Cruise Terminal 1.

The world’s busiest cruise port, Port Canaveral, set an all-time high with 6.8 million cruise passengers in financial year 2023.

The port homeported 13 ships and received 906 ship calls, according to a press release.

Port Canaveral’s operational income reached an unprecedented $191 million, including a record-breaking $158 million from cruise operations, he said.

“This Port is an economic powerhouse in the state of Florida,” Murray said. “Central Florida benefits immensely from our operations, with numerous jobs created, businesses thriving, and increased tourism. We play a crucial role in supporting Florida’s tourism industry.”

In 2024 the port is expected to homeport 13 cruise ships, hosting 7.3 million passengers and anticipating 913 ship calls. In order to handle the growing cruise traffic, the Port will dedicate $78 million from its Fiscal Year 2024 Capital Projects budget to Port-wide parking improvements.

Additional improvements will include a new camp store, pavilion renovations, road paving, and RV site upgrades at the Port’s Jetty Park.

“We’re very excited for the future,” Murray said. “We have some great assets coming online in the next few years and a lot of surprises for the business as a whole.”