P&O Cruises Introduces Jewelry by Ichia Tiyi on Arvia

P&O Cruises announced a range of jewelry by a local Bajan silversmith and art jeweler, Ichia Tiyi, available onboard the Arvia from December, according to a press release.

The collection will be sold in the shops onboard during Arvia’s 2023-24 Caribbean sailings and will include a selection of silver cuffs, bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings. The designer will also join the ship each week in Barbados to talk about her range.

Earlier this year, Tiyi was commissioned to design a unique gold cuff and necklace for Arvia’s godmother, Nicole Scherzinger. The jewelry was presented to the singer when the ship was officially named in Barbados in March 2023.

Tiyi has been designing jewelry since 1993 and uses local materials to craft her pieces. In 2001, she entered the Commonwealth Arts and Crafts competition and won an award for the Caribbean region. In 2011, Ichia also won the Design Caribbean award for Best Innovation and Creativity.

Tiyi said: ”It is so exciting that P&O Cruises guests will have the opportunity to purchase my jewelry onboard the Arvia. Every piece is handmade in Barbados and each purchase will be the perfect way to remember a holiday on our beautiful island.”