Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches ‘Best Gift, Ever’ On Cyber Monday

Paul Gauguin Cruises is launching its Best Gift, Ever offer starting this Cyber Monday with extra savings of up to $2,800 per person.

The Best Gift, Ever offer is valid on a wide selection of seven- to 14-night Tahiti cruises in 2023-25. Sailing aboard the Paul Gauguin, guests will enjoy authentic discovery throughout French Polynesia and the South Pacific.

The offer runs from November 27 until January 2, 2024.

“With its brilliant lagoons, magical reefs, and volcanic mountains, a trip to The Islands of Tahiti is a wish list staple for many ardent travelers, and our Best Gift, Ever helps make that dream come true just in time for the holidays,” said Susan Robison, general manager, sales and marketing, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“The extra savings of up to $5,600 per suite or stateroom is among the most generous we’ve ever offered, representing incredible value on top of our all-inclusive fares. And when you add the exceptional service, cuisine, and discovery unique to The Gauguin, it becomes one of the most memorable vacations of a lifetime.”