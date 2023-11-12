Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Over 5,000 Attend Tarrus Riley Concert at Nassau Port

tarrus riley concert

Over 5,000 people attended the Tarrus Riley concert at the Amphitheatre at Nassau Cruise Port on Saturday, October 28, 2023, according to a press release.

The reggae singer’s concert was the first held at the new port amphitheater, marking a major milestone for the country’s only plug-and-play outdoor venue. The sold-out concert was a part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the radio station, 100 Jamz.

Other artists performing included Blak Soil Band and Bahamian artists Julien Believe and Jah Hem.

Nassau Cruise Port CEO, Mike Maura, Jr. said: “This event was so much more than a concert – it was a musical experience of the highest quality. Our sincere thanks to the promoters and the 100 Jamz team for partnering with us to celebrate the Jamz anniversary and for bringing so many people to enjoy this incredible venue for the first time. We know that now that they’ve had a taste of the kind of international acts and world-class performances that we will bring to the waterfront, they will definitely return for more.”

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.