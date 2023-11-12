Over 5,000 Attend Tarrus Riley Concert at Nassau Port

Over 5,000 people attended the Tarrus Riley concert at the Amphitheatre at Nassau Cruise Port on Saturday, October 28, 2023, according to a press release.

The reggae singer’s concert was the first held at the new port amphitheater, marking a major milestone for the country’s only plug-and-play outdoor venue. The sold-out concert was a part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the radio station, 100 Jamz.

Other artists performing included Blak Soil Band and Bahamian artists Julien Believe and Jah Hem.

Nassau Cruise Port CEO, Mike Maura, Jr. said: “This event was so much more than a concert – it was a musical experience of the highest quality. Our sincere thanks to the promoters and the 100 Jamz team for partnering with us to celebrate the Jamz anniversary and for bringing so many people to enjoy this incredible venue for the first time. We know that now that they’ve had a taste of the kind of international acts and world-class performances that we will bring to the waterfront, they will definitely return for more.”