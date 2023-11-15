Oceania Launches Its Best-Ever Black Friday Sale

Oceania Cruises has launched what it’s calling Its Best-Ever Black Friday Sale, offering savings of up to $5,400 per stateroom on over 100 sailings in 2024.

The limited-time offer is valid on bookings made between November 14 and December 5, 2023. Oceania Cruises’ Black Friday Sale features itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America, ranging from seven to 34 days in length.

“This incredible offer is valid for just three weeks, making this the perfect time to plan your adventures for 2024. Our Best-Ever Black Friday Sale is brimming with exciting global voyages to choose from, whether you’re exploring somewhere completely new or revisiting well-loved favorites, your perfect vacation at sea awaits you,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

All Black Friday savings include free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner in onboard restaurants; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length).

Featured voyages Include: