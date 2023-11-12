Norwegian Cruise Line Launches One-Month Black Friday Sale

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has launched its earliest Black Friday Sale offer, a month-long promotion valid on 2024 sailings.

With NCL’s Black Friday Sale, travelers get 50 percent off all sailings on all ships, including the Norwegian Prima, the Viva and the recently announced Norwegian Aqua set to launch in 2025.

The offer can be combined with the company’s Free at Sea offer, where guests can choose up to 6 perks including: