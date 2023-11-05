Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Undergoing ‘Comprehensive Strategic Review’

As part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ (NCLH) third quarter earnings presentation, the company revealed in a slide deck that it was “currently undergoing a comprehensive strategic review of all aspects of the business to define NCLH’s vision for the future.”

“With new leadership and perspectives across our organization, we have embarked on a review of our entire business, taking a fresh look at all aspects of our strategy,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“We are embracing change while preserving what makes it special, and we are committed to take back a leadership position not just in cruise, but in the broader travel, leisure, and hospitality sector,” he noted, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

“In our view, no idea is too big or too small. We have a full vision for what the future holds for Norwegian, so we’re taking the time to be thoughtful and thorough as we identify opportunities to ultimately drive more value for our shareholders.”