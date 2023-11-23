Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban Officially Inaugurated

The Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban has been officially inaugurated by President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of South Africa’s 2023-24 cruise season.

The $16 million building was created and funded by MSC Cruises in partnership with the African Armada Consortium and Transnet National Ports Authority, according to a press release.

The 6,000 square-meter cruise terminal with a capacity to handle 4,000 passengers a day will be operated by KwaZulu Cruise Terminal Limited.

Attendees included Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises and Chairman of KwaZulu Cruise Terminal, President Cyril Ramaphosa, His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, government ministers, port officials and leaders from South Africa’s main travel agencies.

“Nelson Mandela was an incredible statesman and leader who continues to inspire progress around the world and we are honored that the Nelson Mandela Foundation allowed us to use his name for what is the gateway to the Zulu Kingdom,” said Vago.

“MSC Cruises arrived in South Africa in the early 1990s and since then, thousands of cruise guests have discovered the beauty of the KwaZulu-Natal Province and beyond. The new Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban will give access to passengers from more than 100 nationalities and they will enjoy the unique experience we offer on board and visits to the beautiful destinations we have developed at Portuguese Island and Pomene in Mozambique.

“It has been 10 years since the public-private partnership was initially conceived, the first of its kind for the east coast of South Africa. We were given the privilege together with our black empowerment partner to create new infrastructure that supports the expansion of the South African cruise tourism and the new terminal will be welcomed by all cruise companies from around the world.”

Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa, added: “We are fully committed to helping drive the country’s tourism industry and create employment opportunities along the way which has and will continue to have a positive economic impact on the nation. This will be typified later this week with the start of the local cruise season and the arrival of MSC Splendida, MSC Cruises’ largest and most modern ship to serve the South African market.”