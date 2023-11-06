MSC Cruises Expands Entertainment Program for Young Guests

MSC Cruises announced the expansion of its Young and Teen Program across its fleet, including a new MSC Cruises’ original teen music video dedicated to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, its private destination in the Bahamas.

The Young and Teens Club onboard all MSC Cruises’ ships will have extended opening hours and eight hours of daily live entertainment beginning on November 15, 2023, the company said in a press release.

Guests aged 12–17 will have access to facilities equipped with consoles, games and virtual reality technology.

In addition, organized activities will be available, including sports, aquapark entertainment and a dinner for young guests and teenagers. There will be a different game show for teenagers every night, followed by a teen disco.

MSC Cruises has also introduced an original teen music video that is dedicated to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. “Ocean Cay: A cabin 12006 story” available on YouTube features social media star Merrick Hanna, who has 47 million total followers on social media, along with Sophie Santella, Ralphy Perdomo and Italian web star Sespo. The original song titled “Ocean Cay” was written and produced by Riccardo Scire and is accessible on all MSC Cruises’ digital platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

Matteo Mancini, senior manager of youth entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “The ever-increasing number of young guests and teenagers on board our ships naturally lead us to follow the trends they love most. MSC Cruises offers them an unforgettable 360-degree holiday that starts at home with our original entertainment content on the web and social media, continues on board with our activities organized by our Young and Teens Club and carries on after the cruise, thanks to the teens themselves who become our digital creators and ambassadors. When people ask us why MSC Cruises has become internationally awarded as

“Best Cruise Line for Families” over the years, the answer is simple: we listen to our young guests and build their loyalty. MSC Cruises’ original entertainment content, produced by our youth division, exceeded 11.9 million web hits, 64 million impressions and over 4 million interactions between young guests and teenagers via the official hashtags #mscteens #cabin12006.”

Steve Leatham, head of entertainment at MSC Cruises, added: “We are very much in touch with the trends and demands of the young and teen audience, our most adventurous guests. We actively invest in industry-leading hardware and software to entertain, excite and involve them in ways they can only imagine. We are also aware that strong ambassadorial content online is a way of enabling the holiday experience to start prior to arrival and continue long afterward for our most avid social media users.”