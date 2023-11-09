‘Morimoto By Sea’ Debuts Aboard Koningsdam

Holland America Line officially opened its “Morimoto By Sea” pop-up experience aboard the Koningsdam on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, according to a press release.

Following the Koningsdam, Morimoto By Sea will roll out across ten other ships in the fleet by late Spring 2024, while the permanent Morimoto By Sea restaurant will open aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam in December 2023.

The opening was celebrated with a special ribbon cutting by Holland America Line Fleet Manager of Dining and Beverage Operations Martijn van Winden; Fleet Executive Chef Ming Wong; Koningsdam Hotel General Manager Ron Botenbal; Koningsdam Food and Beverage Director Serhat Kati; and Koningsdam Executive Chef Vijaya Jeevanandam. Nearly 100 guests enjoyed the three-course meals on the restaurant’s opening night.

Marisa Christenson, Holland America Line senior manager of dining and beverage operations, said: “We’re thrilled to have officially debuted ‘Morimoto By Sea’, our new and exciting pop-up restaurant, aboard Koningsdam. The menu, curated by Holland America Line alongside our Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto, showcases delicious dishes and beverages all made with the freshest ingredients. Guests aboard Koningsdam can dine at ‘Morimoto By Sea’ at least once per sailing; the pop-up will be rolled out fleetwide by the end of the Spring for all of our guests to experience.”

Guests had the chance to taste Morimoto Fresh Tuna Pizza, Angry Lobster Pad Thai, Ishiyaki Buri Bop and Tofu Cheesecake, accompanied by drinks like Morimoto Dream Brute Rose and Sake Junmai Morimoto.

Morimoto By Sea is part of Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program and partnership with Chef Masaharu Morimoto.