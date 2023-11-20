MinXray Introduces Portable Ultrasound Line For Remote Locations

MinXray has added a line of wireless handheld ultrasound technology to speed diagnosis and improve triage efficiency in medical care.

“This addition helps round out our care offerings,” said Jeanne Walter, vice president of marketing and sales at MinXray. “Our portable X-ray equipment provides high-quality diagnostic imaging capabilities for evaluating injury and illness. Adding ultrasound technology to our product line allows us to deliver an additional and complimentary imaging modality for home health screening, obstetrics, evaluation of masses, blood flow velocity, and a variety of other procedures, regardless of patient location.”

The ultrasound units aim to remove common obstacles that prevent medical personnel from providing imaging services, such as affordability, portability, and image quality, according to a statement.

They are designed to serve the needs of those in smaller clinics or remote locations.

The company has released several probe models offering a range of capabilities for individual clinic needs. The units do not overheat and are both compact in size and waterproof. Some also offer 3 hours of continuous battery life.

“For doctors who practice in rural communities and remote locations, access to a clinic or even electricity is not a guarantee,” said Mike Cairnie, director of global and military sales at MinXray. “The durability and portability of these units ensure that doctors can utilize ultrasound imaging to treat patients anywhere in the world.”

These units are also contract-free and more affordable than cart-based systems. Live training for operators by a U.S.-based clinical expert is included with the purchase.