MHA Symposium at Sea Ready to Sail in December

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) Symposium at Sea is set to take place on the brand new Norwegian Viva in December, and is fully subscribed, with vendors joining a large number of cruise line attendees on the 3,215-guest ship.
Topics will focus on food and beverage, hotel operations and supply chain.
MHA members can look forward to networking, panels and one-on-one time with cruise lines ranging from Carnival Corporation brands, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and MSC to Virgin, Mystic, Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management, Lindblad, Windstar and more.
Program Features:
- An insider’s perspective on marine hotel operations and supply chain;
- Panels on global sourcing, sustainability, regulatory compliance, plus standardization of global regulations and best practices;
- Forum on culinary innovations and food and beverage concept development;
- Dedicated networking time with suppliers and industry executives;
- Behind-the-scenes ship tours;
- Evening receptions and group dinners.
For those missing out on the event, membership in the not-for-profit MHA is $500, with the organization next meeting for its annual trade show and conference in Naples, Florida, March 24-26, 2024.