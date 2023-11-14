Marlink and Intellian Technologies Renew Strategic Partnership Agreement

Intellian Technologies and Marlink have renewed their existing strategic partnership for five more years, according to a press release. The agreement supports the connectivity landscape across maritime, land, and military sectors.

The signing of the contract renewal happened at Marlink’s headquarters in Paris.

First established in 2010, the partnership has evolved to adapt to emerging technologies and market demands.

Intellian offers a maritime and land product portfolio including multi-orbit, multi-band systems designed to operate across the maritime, land mobility, government, fixed enterprise, and defense sectors.

“This strategic partnership signifies the strength of the partnership between Marlink and Intellian,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO of the Marlink Group. ”By extending and redefining this collaboration, Marlink is able to provide best-in-class hybrid network solutions for our customers globally. Our companies’ shared vision, agility and focus on innovative products make this agreement an exciting prospect for the maritime industry.”

The strategic partnership will include joint product development for hybrid connectivity across different satellite networks.

“Intellian is thrilled to reaffirm our longstanding partnership and take our collaboration to the next level with Marlink,” added Eric Sung, president and CEO of Intellian. “Over the last 12 years, our companies have worked closely together to achieve remarkable success and innovation. Intellian and Marlink are ready to tackle new and exciting opportunities presented by emerging technologies, combining our expertise and resources to deliver innovative solutions that will shape the future of maritime, land and government connectivity.”