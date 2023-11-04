Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Margaritaville Launches Unlimited Cruise ‘Heroes Pass’ Offer

Margaritaville Paradise

Margaritaville at Sea announced today the launch of the Heroes Pass promotion, offering unlimited cruises to U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel and educators aboard the Margaritaville at Sea. 

The offer applies to the Bahamas sailings departing from the Port of Palm Beach from now through the end of 2024. Prices start at $299. 

“The Heroes Pass is another way to show our gratitude to the hardest-working people out there, tirelessly supporting our communities,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “In our first two years, we’ve launched the unprecedented Heroes Sail Free program, as well as the cruise industry’s first season pass. We’re excited to add the Heroes Pass as a way for our heroes to relax with a quick escape to the Bahamas, as often as they want.”

In addition to the Heroes Pass, the Ultimate Paradise Pass will be available in 2024 for $999. Both passes include unlimited cruises for pass holders and one guest in the best based on double occupancy and can be used immediately for voyages starting in November 2023.

Additionally, guests also get a 10 percent discount on packages and onshore excursions booked onboard, access to exclusive previews, invitations, a free express pass on the first sailing and more.

Those who qualify can purchase the Heroes Pass online at margaritavilleatsea.com/current-offers/2024-heroes-pass.

