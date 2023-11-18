Lamb of God and Sixthman Announce ‘Headbangers Boat 2024’ Cruise

Lamb of God announced a second metal celebration at sea, Lamb of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024, presented by Sixthman.

Lamb of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails from October 28 -November 1, 2024, from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

The sailing will feature live music day and night on several stages throughout the Norwegian Gem. Highlights of the cruise are two exclusive shows from Lamb of God, featuring a range of special guests, including Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison The Well, At The Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion Of Conformity, After The Burial, Currents, Bleeding Through, Unearth, EYEHATEGOD, Frozen Soul, UnityTX, Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton (Solo Band), plus standup comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci, and more. In addition, guests will have a chance to engage in a variety of onboard activities.

“The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming,” said Lamb of God Guitarist, Mark Morton. “We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration, and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love. And it doesn’t end here! We are thrilled to announce Headbangers Boat 2”