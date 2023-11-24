Intellian Expands to Dubai to Serve Maritime Markets

Intellian Technologies will establish a new entity in Dubai, according to a press release. The expansion aims to strengthen the company’s brand in key areas across Maritime and Enterprise markets and cater to the growing needs of Intellian’s distribution partners.

Dubai is Intellian’s tenth global city following existing regional offices in APAC, EMEA, and the USA.

“This expansion reflects our dedication to providing world-class satellite connectivity products and services to the MEA market, and strengthens the support of global partners in the region,” said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies.

The company has recently established its new Enterprise division, expanded its Government portfolio, and launched new solutions, he said.

“This is all in parallel to the continued uptake of the world’s most popular VSAT maritime antennas and our development of parabolic user terminals for Enterprise customers too,” Sung said. “We are excited to bring our cutting-edge solutions to the region, empowering businesses and industries with innovative products that drive economic growth and connect people.”

Ben Swallow, VP of Global Partnerships, will head the operations in Dubai. “Our local presence signifies our unwavering commitment to customer intimacy across Maritime and Enterprise markets,” he said. “The goal is to be a local, trusted resource for our customers, and we are eager to contribute to the growth and success of businesses in the MEA region.”

The new entity in Dubai will collaborate with Intellian’s other regional headquarters.