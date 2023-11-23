HX Expands UK Commercial Team

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced the appointment of Hayley Van Der Steen and Sophie Nelson as trade partnership managers, alongside Megan Lewis who will serve as inside sales executive, according to a press release.

With 20 years in the travel and hospitality sector, Van Der Steen brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong network of trade contacts with her to HX.

Nelson, who recently became part of the ITT Board of Directors, has experience in key business roles and is adept at managing relationships with major partners, including travel agents and tour operators across the UK and European markets. She has been shortlisted for several awards including the AWTE Rising Star in 2019, and most recently named in TTG’s prestigious 30 Under 30.

As Trade Partnership Managers, Van Deer Steen and Nelson will be managing everything with the travel agency partners, from commercial and marketing to system integration, product knowledge and training.

The appointment of Lewis as HX’s inside sales executive brings additional sales support to trade partners. She will be facilitating front-line incentives, as well as organizing ship visits and FAM trips for trade agents. Lewis has over six years of experience in the cruise industry, having worked across both the UK and EMEA markets.

Nathaniel Sherborne, VP of sales and marketing UK and Nordics, HX said: “The expansion of our team is a pivotal moment for us at HX, marking a long-term investment in strengthening our partnerships with the travel trade. Our travel agent partners are an integral part of our business, and we are unwavering in our commitment to them. Whether that be through training, marketing assistance, or in-depth product education, we will be supporting them with the tools they need to promote HX and expand their expedition cruise business.

“We welcome Hayley, Sophie and Megan, and are excited to have three seasoned professionals with extensive experience at market-leading brands join us, and solely focus on supporting our trade partners.”