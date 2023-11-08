HX Announces 2025-26 Expeditions

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced its 2025-26 season, featuring new ports of call and itineraries.

The season will include over 80 itineraries spanning five continents and exploring key expedition destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland and the Northwest Passage. HX will also launch its inaugural season in West Africa later this month as well as three new Galápagos Islands itineraries in 2023.

“With 130 years of heritage in expedition cruising, we have more experience to draw on than any other operator,” said Alex Delamere-White, chief commercial officer at HX. “Our continued investment in the regions and experiences we know best has created a firm foundation. This heritage, combined with our product teams’ dedication to fostering connections with the people and places we visit, will lead to our strongest season yet.”

HX’s largest-ever Greenland season now includes a fourth ship, the MS Spitsbergen launching four itineraries, including three “Grand Greenland” voyages sailing roundtrip from Nuuk: Icy Giants of Disko Bay, Mythical Lands of the North and Farthest North to Thule and Kane Basin.

HX will also offer two new Iceland itineraries: Iconic Iceland – The Maritime Ring and Elemental Iceland – Circular Saga, all departing from Reykjavik.

Travelers can also look forward to new spring itineraries exploring Svalbard including the Svalbard in Spring – Return of the Sun expedition. Guests will enjoy a range of activities such as glacial hikes and kayaking safaris as well as observing wildlife alongside ornithologists, scientists and researchers.