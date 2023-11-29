Holland America Sets New Black Friday Records for Bookings

For the second year in a row, Holland America Line’s Black Friday booking volumes broke a record high for the shopping holiday in the United States, with volume for the day more than 20 percent higher than last year’s record high and 23 percent higher for the period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the company said in a statement.

The trend was especially noticeable with guests planning summer vacations in 2024, with bookings for Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England all surpassing volumes from last year’s Black Friday sales, the company said.

“While some see Black Friday as a sign that winter is coming, our guests were dreaming about exploring summer destinations like Alaska, Iceland and Greece,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Breaking Black Friday records two years in a row tells us that not only are guests excited to plan ahead for travel, but that they value Holland America Line’s award-winning service and carefully crafted itineraries that visit more than 100 countries.”