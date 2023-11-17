Holland America Presents ‘Cake Me Away’ Dessert Extravaganza

Holland America’s pastry chefs across the fleet will showcase their favorite desserts during Cake Me Away, a new Lido Market dessert celebration.

Launching in time for National Cake Day on Nov. 26, Cake Me Away presents over 22 five-layer cakes in 16 flavors, according to a press release.

The cruise line’s international pastry team has also crafted a selection of mini-jar cakes to be added to the daily dessert rotation at Sweet Spot in Lido Market.

“Our pastry team has some of the most talented chefs in the world, and Cake Me Away allows us to bring flavors from their home countries to our guests,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line. “The culinary team is always developing new ideas, and Cake Me Away gives them the opportunity to share their favorites and introduce new original cakes for our guests to enjoy.”

Cake Me Away desserts include gluten-free, vegan and no-sugar added options.

Featured flavors include:

Mille Crepe Cake with layers of cream and crepes;

Heaven and Hell Cake with peanut butter frosting;

Concorde Cake, a gluten-free option made from chocolate meringue.

Almond Roca Cake with homemade almond roca (a hard toffee with chopped nuts and chocolate);

Sans Rival Cake with buttercream, meringue and chopped cashews;

Carrot Cake with warm spices, chopped nuts and cream cheese frosting;

Cookies and Cream Cake with crushed chocolate cookies;

Crème Brûlée Cake, with vanilla cake, creamy custard and pastry cream.

The mini-jar cakes offered daily will feature flavors such as Black Forest, Carrot Cake, Key Lime Pie, Red Velvet and S’mores.