Holland America Opens Bookings for 2025-26 South America and Antarctica Cruises

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2025-26 South America and Antarctica sailings

From November 2025 through March 2025, the Oosterdam will sail between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and either Buenos Aires, Argentina, or Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Itineraries include visits to Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine National Park, among other destinations.

“South America is a vibrant region that offers contrasting experiences within one cruise, sailing from the tropics to glaciers and busy cities to some of the most remote places in the world,” said Dan Rough, vice president, revenue management, Holland America Line. “Our mid-sized ships make it possible to craft itineraries that feature an exciting collection of South American ports; and our menus, enrichment and entertainment on board ensure guests come away feeling deeply connected to the places they visited.”

Highlights of the South America and Antarctica season:

14-day “South America Passage” voyage between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires. Ports of call include Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco and Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Montevideo, Uruguay.

17-Day “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” cruise sailing between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago). Ports of call include Grand Cayman, Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

22-Day “South America and Antarctica” itinerary, sailing between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires. Ports of call include Uruguay, Argentina, the Falkland Islands and Chile.

The “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” sailings can be combined with the “South America Passage” cruises for an extended, 31-day exploration between Fort Lauderdale and Buenos Aires.

In addition, Holland America Line’s 2025-26 South America cruises will include a visit to 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, including Archaeological Site of Old Panama and Historical District of Panama, the city of Cusco, Machu Picchu, Nazca Lines, Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaiso, Torres del Paine National Park, Alberto de Agostini National Park, Cape Horn, Los Glaciares National Park, Galapagos Islands, Chan Chan Archaeological Zone, Argentina’s Valdes Peninsula, Lima’s Historical Centre, Historic Quarter of the City of Colonia del Sacramento, Iguazu Falls and Iguazu National Park.