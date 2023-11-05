Holland America Introduces New Accessible Tours in 2024

Holland America Line is introducing new accessible tours on its 2024 Caribbean itineraries designed for guests with all levels of accessibility.

Travelers can choose among 13 new tours, spanning 12 ports in 11 countries and territories. These tours enable guests to explore a destination’s nature, culture and cuisine without worrying about accessibility. The excursions offer a range of experiences, from waterfalls and sea turtles to tequila and rum.

The company’s accessible tours are carefully curated to avoid steps and stairs while vehicles for the tours all have wheelchair ramps or lifts.

Holland America Line’s 2024 accessible tours include: