Holland America Introduces New Accessible Tours in 2024

Holland America Line is introducing new accessible tours on its 2024 Caribbean itineraries designed for guests with all levels of accessibility.
Travelers can choose among 13 new tours, spanning 12 ports in 11 countries and territories. These tours enable guests to explore a destination’s nature, culture and cuisine without worrying about accessibility. The excursions offer a range of experiences, from waterfalls and sea turtles to tequila and rum.
The company’s accessible tours are carefully curated to avoid steps and stairs while vehicles for the tours all have wheelchair ramps or lifts.
Holland America Line’s 2024 accessible tours include:
- Easy Nassau Forts, Pirate Museum and Distillery in Nassau, Bahamas: The five-hour Nassau shore excursion includes a visit to the Fort Montague, Fort Fincastle and the famous Queen’s Staircase and the Pirate Museum in Nassau. At John Watling’s Distillery, guests can sample the rum produced there and learn about the distilling process.
- Easy Harrison’s Cave in Bridgetown, Barbados: The tour takes guests to uncover the magic of Harrison’s Cave, explore handicraft shops and botanic garden areas and see an exhibit of indigenous artifacts excavated from sites nearby.
- Easy Sea Turtles and Island Drive in George Town, Grand Cayman: This Grand Cayman shore excursion visits the Cayman Turtle Centre, the formations of Hell and the Tortuga Rum Company. Travelers will also enjoy a panoramic drive past the Governor’s Residence and Seven Mile Beach.
- Easy Roatan Monkey, Sloth and Iguana Interaction in Mahogany Bay, Honduras: After a panoramic drive to the Monkey & Sloth Sanctuary, guests can also browse the local flea market or visit the popular attraction that is the Iguana & Marine Preserve.