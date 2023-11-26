Heritage Expeditions Announces New Australian Pelagic Birding Voyage

Heritage Expeditions has announced a new nine-day Seabirds & Cetaceans of Australasia expedition with the Heritage Adventurer.

The cruise from Port Vila to Hobart will explore uncharted Australian waters in the search for pelagic seabirds and cetaceans, according to a press release.

“This voyage has been specially designed with birders, whale, dolphin and cruise enthusiasts and adventurers in mind,” said Aaron Russ, commercial director and expedition leader at Heritage Expeditions.

“[It] offers guests the rare opportunity to explore an extraordinary cross-section of the southwestern Pacific including the shallow waters near Chesterfield Reefs, deep waters of the Coral Sea and the edge of the Southern Ocean.”

“As much of our journey will be through waters poorly, or never before, surveyed for seabirds and marine mammals we expect to make some intriguing discoveries including possible new sightings in Australian waters,” he said.

“This voyage offers an incredible opportunity for citizen scientists to significantly expand the knowledge of the distribution of many poorly known and seldom seen seabird species.”

Starting in Port Vila, the voyage will sail offshore, crossing to the north of New Caledonia, past the remote Chesterfield Reefs, and then toward Australian waters and southbound, far offshore, to Hobart.