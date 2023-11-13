Hamburg Welcomes One-Millionth Cruise Passenger, Announces 2024 Plans

On November 12, 2023, Hamburg welcomed its one-millionth cruise passenger for 2023 as the MSC Euribia docked in the city. The winner and their family were greeted at the Cruise Center Steinwerder by the team from Cruise Gate Hamburg GmbH (CGH) and political and media representatives, a statement said.

“Welcoming the one-millionth guest is a very special moment that is not only important to us as the operators of the city’s cruise terminals but to our partners and the city of Hamburg as well,” said Simone Maraschi, managing director of CGH.

“The cruise industry has quickly recovered from the pandemic, and Hamburg has become an attractive all-year-round cruise destination, in particular due to winter cruising. Trips to appealing destinations beginning from the Port of Hamburg offered by shipping companies in the cold months are highly popular. We wish the one-millionth guest and all future visitors unforgettable cruise trips to and from Hamburg,” added Maraschi.

The family of four, including the parents and their two young children, were gifted an adventure holiday package in Hamburg as a congratulatory gesture.

“One million cruise passengers within one year – this number demonstrates how attractive Hamburg is for international cruises and tourism,” said Dr Peter Tschentscher, first mayor of Hamburg. “The industry is an important pillar for the economy and the attractiveness of our city. Many cultural, sports, and leisure activities are made possible by tourism and are equally attractive for both the local residents of Hamburg, as well as our guests from abroad.”

The Senate and cruise lines in Hamburg are focused on enhancing climate and environmental protection efforts, Tschentscher said, adding that the cruise ships are equipped with modern and eco-friendly propulsion systems, and increasingly utilize shore power when docked in port.

“Hamburg is the leading port in Europe in the installation of shore-side power technology,” the first mayor also said. “All cruise and large container terminals are being equipped with shore power connections.

The MSC Euribia, which made her inaugural visit to Hamburg on October 8, 2023, is the second ship in the MSC fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG). The vessel can be connected to shore power.

Hamburg is currently building a new alternative marine power station at Cruise Center HafenCity, set to become operational in the spring of 2025. Starting in 2025, Hamburg will be among the first European ports to provide eco-friendly shore power access at all of its permanent terminals, according to the press release.