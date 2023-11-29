Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Halong Cruise Port Welcomes Zhao Shang Yi Dun

Viking Sun Vietnam Call

The Zhao Shang Yi Dun, the former Viking Sun, has made its maiden call at Ha Long Cruise Port with more than 700 guests aboard.

The ship make its inaugural call on Nov. 28 and is the first cruise vessel which brought Chinese passengers to Ha Long in 2023’s season via seaport.

Viking Sun Vietnam Call

To commemorate the maiden call to Ha Long, a special exchange plaque ceremony was held by Halong Cruise Port Management and the ship’s senior leadership team.

The Zhao Shang Yi Dun had sailed from Shenzhen and is continuing to Da Nang and Hong Kong, according to a statement. More calls are scheduled to Ha Long through year’s end.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.