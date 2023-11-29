Halong Cruise Port Welcomes Zhao Shang Yi Dun

The Zhao Shang Yi Dun, the former Viking Sun, has made its maiden call at Ha Long Cruise Port with more than 700 guests aboard.

The ship make its inaugural call on Nov. 28 and is the first cruise vessel which brought Chinese passengers to Ha Long in 2023’s season via seaport.

To commemorate the maiden call to Ha Long, a special exchange plaque ceremony was held by Halong Cruise Port Management and the ship’s senior leadership team.

The Zhao Shang Yi Dun had sailed from Shenzhen and is continuing to Da Nang and Hong Kong, according to a statement. More calls are scheduled to Ha Long through year’s end.