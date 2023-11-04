Global Ports Canary Islands Begins Cruise Terminals Construction

The construction of cruise terminals in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are about to begin, according to a press release.

Approximately 40 million euros will be invested in the construction of the terminals on behalf of Global Ports Canary Islands.

The new cruise facilities are expected to speed up the transformation of the sector and impact the local economy as well, the company said in a press release.

The project, entrusted to the Satocan construction company, for the four new cruise terminals will include recycled and sustainable materials to minimize waste and environmental impact.

The biggest project will be in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias with the new terminal located in Santa Catalina Pier. The terminal will also feature three boarding bridges to render services for up to four cruise ships simultaneously.

In Lanzarote, the construction will take place in the two specialized cruise piers located in Arrecife. The cruise terminal in Naos will consist of a one-story building to provide services for both transit and homeport operations. The cruise terminal in Mármoles will be a modular facility to facilitate services for up to three cruise ships at the same time.

Finally, the terminal at Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura, will feature a modular design and will include a restaurant with an open terrace.

All four terminals have been designed to ensure accessibility to passengers with different reduced mobility.