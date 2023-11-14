GF Acquires Uponor to Focus on Sustainable Water and Flow Solutions

Georg Fischer (GF) has acquired plumbing and heating systems maker Uponor, according to a press release.

The company will group complementary businesses under one roof, with the new division GF Uponor focusing on Building Technology and GF Piping Systems focusing on infrastructure and utilities.

GF Piping Systems, which will also include Uponor’s infrastructure business, will offer sustainable leak-free piping solutions for end markets such as water treatment, energy, marine, data centers, and water and gas utilities.

GF Uponor will offer a complementary portfolio for safe and clean water, as well as energy-efficient heating and cooling, according to a statement.

These organizational changes will be implemented in 2024.

“We will continue to implement our strategy, and leverage powerful global trends, such as the need for safe and clean water, or more efficient energy use,” GF CEO Andreas Müller said. “On behalf of all my colleagues, I am happy to welcome Uponor employees and start this new chapter together.”

Uponor Corporation’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus will join GF’s Executive Committee as President of the GF Uponor division.

“I am proud to continue to steer GF Uponor together with my leadership team,” he said. “The combination of our businesses will bring more exciting opportunities and will allow us to serve our existing and new customers even better. Together we are creating a global leader in sustainable water and flow solutions. We are looking forward to a bright and successful journey together.”