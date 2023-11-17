Fred. Olsen Announces New 2025 Dalmatian and Italian Riviera Sailings

In a press release, Fred. Olsen has announced two new cruises along the Dalmatian coast and the Italian Riviera, part of the cruise line’s 2025 program.

In June, the Borealis will take guests on a journey along the Dalmatian coast, including the Bay of Kotor in Montenegro and the Makarska Riviera in Croatia. Other ports of call will include Split and Dubrovnik.

In September, the Bolette will be visiting Cinque Terre, Corsica’s Bonifacio and Portofino.

“Both of these sailings have hand-crafted itineraries to allow our guests to really immerse themselves in the culture and history of the destinations they are visiting,” said Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred. Olsen.

“With the Scenic Gems of the Dalmatian Coast, guests will be met with rugged mountains, idyllic bays and glistening islands and have the chance to experience the region’s way of life by eating prosciutto, sipping Rakija, crafting wood and lace and dancing the Lindo and Oro.”

Guests on the Bolette “can uncover Cinque Terre’s rich maritime history, particularly in Genoa, home to ancient city walls and the birthplace of explorer Christopher Columbus. All while gaining insight into the local culture and cuisine, from indulging in focaccia, Genoese pesto and fresh seafood in its place of origin, to exploring Cinque Terre, known for its olive growing and winemaking.

The two new cruises on Fred. Olsen’s fleet of smaller-sized ships are available to book for Oceans Members from November 15 to November 17.

The Borealis’ 22-night Scenic Gems of the Dalmatian Coast cruise departs from Dover on June 5, 2025. Prices start from £3,499 ($4,352) per person.

The Bolette’s 16-night Italy’s Scenic Riviera with Charming Cinque Terre cruise departs from Liverpool on September 24, 2025. Prices start from £2,699 ($3,357) per person.

In March, Fred. Olsen will release its full 2025/26 schedule.