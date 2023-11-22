Fred. Olsen Announces Black Friday Sale

Fred. Olsen has announced its Black Friday sale starting November 21. Guests can save up to £300 ($376) on selected cruises onboard the company’s ships, the Bolette, the Borealis and the Balmoral.

The cruise line will also offer additional savings on selected suites and single cabins, according to a press release.

“Black Friday has become an increasingly popular event in the UK, and it is a great opportunity to showcase some of our 2023 Christmas cruises and 2024 departures while offering great savings to our guests,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen.

“There are 14 hand-crafted itineraries to a variety of destinations, with chances to seek out the mesmerizing Northern Lights, stroll through Madeira’s famous botanical gardens, delve into the maritime heritage of Hamburg, and experience some of Iceland’s remarkable wonders of nature,” Ward said.The campaign sale will run from November 21 until November 28 and prices are based on two people sharing a twin cabin.