Explora I Makes Maiden Call to Barbados

Barbados welcomed Explora Journeys for its inaugural call to Bridgetown on Monday, Nov 27.

Captain Diego Michelozzi and his 630-member crew were welcomed by a delegation led by the CEO of Barbados Port Inc, David Jean-Marie; Chief Product Development Officer of BTMI, Marsha Alleyne; Director of Marketing, BTMI, Anderson King; Divisional Manager, Operations, Barbados Port Inc, Ian Stewart; members of Foster & Ince Cruises and Barbados Port Inc.

The vessel arrived in Barbados from Castries, St. Lucia and will be sailing to Roseau, Dominica. The Explora I will make seven calls this season to Barbados.