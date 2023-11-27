Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Explora I Makes Maiden Call to Barbados

Explora I in Barbados

Barbados welcomed Explora Journeys for its inaugural call to Bridgetown on Monday, Nov 27.

Captain Diego Michelozzi and his 630-member crew were welcomed by a delegation led by the CEO of Barbados Port Inc, David Jean-Marie; Chief Product Development Officer of BTMI, Marsha Alleyne; Director of Marketing, BTMI, Anderson King; Divisional Manager, Operations, Barbados Port Inc, Ian Stewart; members of Foster & Ince Cruises and Barbados Port Inc.

Inaugural Call Ceremony

The vessel arrived in Barbados from Castries, St. Lucia and will be sailing to Roseau, Dominica. The Explora I will make seven calls this season to Barbados.

