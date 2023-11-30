Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Emerald Sakara Calls at British Virgin Islands for the First Time

Emerald Sakara Maiden Call Ceremony

Emerald Cruises’ Sakara made its inaugural call to the British Virgin Islands on November 28, 2023.

To commemorate the occasion, the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) in collaboration with the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) and ship agent Romasco Group hosted a plaque exchange ceremony onboard the ship. The ceremony with Captain Robert O’Leary took place while the Sakara was anchored near Spanish Town, Virgin Gorda. 

The Emerald Sakara is currently sailing its Caribbean itinerary which departed from St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda on November 18 and is headed for San Juan, Puerto Rico, where it is scheduled to arrive on December 2.

